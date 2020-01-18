Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said BJP’s announcement of candidates for the February 8 Assembly elections was nothing but a “bina dulhe ki baraat” (wedding procession without the bridegroom) as they could not find a Chief Ministerial candidate.

Sisodia said the BJP has proved that they don’t have any face in Delhi.

“We were expecting they will name someone as their CM face. It (the list) is a marriage procession without a bridegroom. The announcement proved they have no one against (AAP chief Arvind) Kejriwal,” he said while speaking to IANS.

He further said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is confident that BJP will lose the elections.

On the BJP fielding Ravi Negi against him in the Patparganj Assembly constituency, Sisodia said votes in Delhi will be for the work done and nothing else can influence people.

The BJP on Friday announced the first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi Assembly election scheduled on February 8. The list was released by party’s Delhi president Manoj Tiwari along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP leader Shyam Jaju.

Earlier, speculations were made that Kapil Mishra, who was earlier an AAP MLA, would be fielded against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, BJP candidate against Kejriwal has not been announced yet.

The ruling AAP has already released the list of 70 candidates for the Assembly election.

Apart from AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal who will contest from New Delhi constituency and his Deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, the party has named Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Jitendra Tomar from Tri Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar, Atishi from Kalkaji and SK Bagga from Krishna Nagar constituencies among others.

Delhi will be witnessing a tripartite contest between the ruling AAP, Congress, and BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress has not released its list of candidates yet.

In the last Assembly election held in 2015, AAP bagged 67 out of 70 seats leaving BJP just three. Congress which was ruling in Delhi for the last three consecutive terms did not manage to get a single seat.