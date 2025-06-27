Delhi Police uses paintings, nukkad nataks, short films to raise awareness against drug abuse

The Delhi Police is raising awareness in public against drug abuse through painting exhibitions, short film, nukkad nataks, and distribution of informative material as part of the broader Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

In this direction, the Public Relation Department of the police force held city-wide awareness programs on Friday across the 15 territorial police districts in the national capital with the main event being held at Central Park of Connaught Place during the ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada event from June 12 to 26.

Additional Commissioner of Police (PRO) Sanjay Tyagi said the idea behind the campaign was to communicate the message to a large number of audience and to encourage citizens to participate in the fight against drug abuse.

The campaign was held in coordination with DCPs of all the districts, he added.

The cop mentioned that during the campaign, awareness message against drug abuse was conveyed through various activities, including nukkad nataks, display of short films, and distribution of informative material to public. Display of educational posters, standees at the venues, and painting exhibition, and messages through Jansampark Vahan of Delhi Police Public Relation Office were used to spread the message against drug abuse.

“Taking an inspiration from the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as per the directions of Vinai Kumar Saxena, LG, Delhi to make Delhi drug-free by 2027, the Delhi Police,under the leadership of Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police Delhi, is on a steadfast mission to achieve this target,” Tyagi added.