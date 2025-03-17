Delhi Police to conduct first ever merit-based exam for SHO in cyber stations

Delhi Police mark a historic shift with its first-ever merit-based exam for the appointment of Station House Officer (SHO) in cyber police stations, scheduled for Tuesday, officials said.

This is a notable shift as prior to this; the appointment of SHO was done through the traditional method which was based on experience, seniority and through a board.

In the exam scheduled at Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad campus in the North Eastern part of the city, a total of 122 inspector level personnel will write the exam, competing for roles at 15 cyber police stations.

This innovative approach is expected to elevate policing standards by ensuring that only the most qualified officers lead critical investigations. Testing candidates on a wide range of legal and technical skills, the exam sets a precedent for future appointments across all police stations, an official said.

The syllabus for the exam will include Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Information Technology Act, POCSO Act, Delhi Police Act, among others.

Moreover, the police has also released a notification for 5,293 constable (executive) vacancies for both male and female candidates through Staff Selection Commission (SSC).