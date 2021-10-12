Delhi Police tighten security, check for terror-preparedness during festivals

Amid the ongoing festive season, senior police officers of Delhi Police on Saturday chaired a review meeting regarding increased security and verification of documents of tenants staying in the national capital.

“We have tightened security in the view of the festive season. We held meetings with various committees regarding document verification of tenants in the national capital. We have also conducted mock drills if we get any terror threat,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

“Malls, guesthouse, cinema halls, we are auditing these places. We are doing technical surveillance, and we have initiated integrated patrolling in the slums, too,” he added. A fool proof security measures has been put in place ahead of the festive season to avoid any untoward incident, even Delhi police are prepared to counter any drone attacks, police sources said.

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with top officials and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of input of a terrorist attack in the national capital during the festive season, according to Delhi Police sources.

Asthana said on Saturday there are inputs of a terrorist attack in Delhi, adding that no such attack can take place unless the attackers have local support.

“Cybercafe, chemical shop, parking spaces, scrap and car dealers should be professionally checked and monitored. There are inputs that petrol pumps and petrol tankers can be targeted,” the Delhi Police commissioner added.

Discussions on how to prevent terrorists from taking support of locals were also held during the meeting as Asthana gave directions to launch a campaign for the verification of tenants and workers.

The police will also chair meetings with the representatives of Resident Welfare Associations, aman committees and coordinate with ‘eyes and ears scheme’ stakeholders like vendors and watchmen to focus on community policing.

In September, the Delhi Police arrested six people who they claimed were part of a “Pakistan-trained terror module” and claimed to have averted serial blasts and targeted killings in at least three states.

Police claimed that they learnt from the interrogation of the arrested suspects that Anees Ibrahim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and currently suspected to be hiding in Pakistan, was connected to this module and trying to smuggle arms and ammunition into the country.

Following the arrest police claimed to seize RDX smuggled from Pakistan and meant to carry out blasts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.