Delhi Police smash international drug syndicate along with NCB

The Delhi Police, in a joint action with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), dismantled an international drug syndicate with the arrest of a Nigerian-based drug supplier from the Mehrauli area of Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrested individual identified as Faith Racheal, was involved in the trafficking of psychotropic substance Mescaline, a drug used in parties.

The police recovered a total of 3.8 kg fine quality psychotropic substance Mescaline worth Rs 15 crore in the International market.

The seized psychotropic substance Mescaline, a potent party drug known for its hallucinogenic properties, is believed to have originated from clandestine laboratories operated by the drug cartel outside India, added police.

The arrest was the result of the efforts over four months as the team was continuously tracing the drug suppliers in the city. A raid in this regard was made on August 14 in Mehrauli and the accused was nabbed with a trolley bag where during the search, this drug was recovered.

The cops said that the smuggled drugs were disguised as toffees and fish food. The modus operandi of disguising drugs with everyday consumer items such as toffees and fish food represents a dangerous trend aimed at circumventing security measures and exploiting unsuspecting individuals, added cops.