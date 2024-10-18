Delhi police rescues 3 minors who ran away after failing exam

Three minors who left their houses after failing exams were rescued from a train in Meerut city railway station in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

According to police, all three were studying in class 10 at Tagore Senior Secondary School Mayapuri in west Delhi. They failed in some subjects and due to fear of scolding by parents left their houses, and boarded an Amritsar-bound train.

The police had received two complaints about the missing children at Police station Patel Nagar in West Delhi and the third complaint was filed at police station Sagarpur in South West Delhi.

Based on these complaints, the police conducted local enquiries, checked child homes and based on the technical surveillance, traced the boys in a moving train and with coordination with the Railway police Force (RPF), they were safely de boarded at Meerut city station.

The police have handed over all the three boys to their family members.