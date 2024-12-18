Delhi Police, NCB’s joint operation to curb drug abuse and trafficking

In order to crack down on the illegal sale of narcotics and drug abuse, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Delhi Police in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau has launched a month-long joint operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said, “It is not limited to only checking the hotspots and other public places but also for spreading awareness among the different strata of the society.”

On Wednesday, the awareness programme and surprise checking were conducted to curb drug abuse, ensure public safety, and raise awareness about the dangers of narcotics among the residents, students, and commuters in New Friends Colony and Vishwavidyalaya (North Campus of Delhi University) areas of North Delhi, Singh added.

During the surprise check, teams of ANTF, local police, officials along with a dog squad carried out random checks at Public transport hubs, educational institutions, markets, and other high-footfall areas.

While during the awareness programme, informative sessions on drug awareness, legal consequences, and health risks were held. Additionally, Pamphlets, Posters, and leaflets explaining the signs of drug abuse and helpline numbers were also distributed.

Moreover, interactive discussions with residents, students, and shopkeepers to encourage community participation in reporting suspicious activities were also carried out.