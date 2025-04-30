Delhi Police nabs two juveniles for brutal stabbing in Gulabi Bagh

The Delhi Police apprehended two juveniles for allegedly stabbing individuals in the Gulabi Bagh area that lies in the north of the city, officials said on Wednesday.

On April 25, a PCR call was received at the Gulabi Bagh police station reporting an assault outside a public lavatory in Nand Lal Marg at Gulabi Bagh. The police immediately reached the spot where the local bystanders apprised the team that two boys brutally attacked two individuals after an altercation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said.

Additionally, the locals informed the police that the assailants had brutally stabbed the two men with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in injuries. The victims were rushed to the hospital. Upon receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the hospital, where the victims, Beepat and Naresh, were undergoing medical treatment.

Furthermore, it was found that one of the victims, Beepat, sustained deep lacerations on his head and shoulder, and the other had suffered abdominal wounds, the senior officer added.

During the preliminary investigation, Beepat informed the police that around 8 pm on Friday, two boys were standing outside the female lavatory, blocking the passage. When the victims objected, an altercation ensued, and the two accused attacked them before fleeing the spot.

As per the statement of the victim, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS Act at Gulabi Bagh police station, and an investigation was taken up.

While investigating the case, the team analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and gathered local intelligence, which led to the arrest of two juveniles. At their instance, the weapon used in the offence—a knife—was recovered from their possession.

During sustained questioning, the apprehended individuals disclosed that they were friends, uneducated, and hailed from poor families. They had been involved in crime for the past two years due to their addiction to drugs and liquor. They carried a long knife to thwart any resistance by the victim.

They further stated that on Friday evening, they were standing at the gate of the women’s public lavatory to commit a robbery. When the victims confronted them and asked them to leave, they attacked the victims before fleeing the spot.

According to the DCP, both juveniles were produced before the JJB Board, which forwarded them to the Observation Home. Further investigation into the case is underway.