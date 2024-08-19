Delhi Police nabs armed criminal behind 24 cases of snatching and auto theft

The Delhi Police have nabbed a desperate criminal with a country-made pistol and two live bullets, the police said on Monday.

Under the city police’s ongoing operation ‘Parakram’, a team led by station house officer (SHO) of the Vijay Vihar police station under the supervision of the ACP and DCP, the Rohini district, had been formed to curb the menace of snatching and auto lifting incidents in the area.

On the intervening night of August 16- 17, during patrolling duty, a police team spotted a person in suspicious condition and immediately signaled him to stop but he tried to escape.

Advertisement

However, the alert cops promptly chased the person and overpowered him. After a cursory search, the country-made pistol and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession and later on verification he was identified as Monu alias Rahtal alias Dharmender, who was found to be a resident of the Mangol Puri area.

A case under sections including of the Arms Act was registered against him, and a probe in the matter has been initiated.

According to a senior police official, three cases of theft have been cracked following Monu’s arrest, and it was also unearthed that he was previously involved in 24 criminal cases, the police official added.

Several articles such as suspected stolen jewelry, cash have also been recovered from his possession, the police added.