Delhi Police nab notorious arms supplier from Paharganj in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, a Cyber Cell team of the Crime Branch has arrested a notorious arms supplier from Central Delhi’s Paharganj, Ubaid Qureshi, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Gautam, they received a tipoff regarding the arms supplier who was expected to deliver a firearm near a hotel in Paharganj. Acting upon the information, the team laid a trap near a suspected hotel in Paharganj.

Advertisement

At about 2:10 pm, a suspect was seen alighting from an auto-rickshaw and standing near the hotel waiting for someone. The informer on the spot identified him as Ubaid Qureshi.

Advertisement

Upon approaching him, the accused tried to flee the spot but was tactfully cornered and apprehended by the team. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that he is associated with Azim’s gang and has been involved in various criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and illegal arms trafficking.

He disclosed that he has been a target of the Chhenu Pehlwan gang, which attempted to murder him in 2019. Thereafter, he confessed to be a history-sheeter in Uttar Pradesh and has been involved in 13 cases there, as well as nine cases in Delhi, including two Arms Act cases.

The investigation into this case is being carried out by the Delhi Police. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS, the DCP stated.