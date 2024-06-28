Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden murder case

A Special Cell team of the Northern Range, on Friday, apprehended the sharpshooter, Bijender alias Golu (27), in connection with a broad daylight murder in the Rajouri garden area of Delhi that took place on June 18.

The deceased, Aman, who was a resident of Ritoli village in Haryana as Golu, was shot at Burger King Restaurant.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police P S Khushwah, Bijender was responsible for transporting the shooters to and fro from the metro station to the restaurant and arranging weapons for them. The accused was providing external support by keeping the area secure so that shooters could execute the killing.

According to the police, Bijender was among the three accused in the murder case, the other two were identified as Ashish and Vikas. All three of them belonged to the neighboring state of Haryana.

During the ten-day-long manhunt launched to track down the accused, the team raided a number of their suspected hideouts in Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, and Punjab. On some occasions, the culprits gave the team a slip. Eventually, their efforts paid off when an informer disclosed the whereabouts of Bijender. He was arrested from the Rohini area after a brief resistance.

The police recovered a sophisticated pistol, eight live cartridges, and one motorcycle from him.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the murder of Aman was executed at the direction of Himanshu Bhau who was acting on the instructions of a gang member named Sahil. As per a plan, he reached the Rajouri Garden metro station and picked up the two shooters Vikas and Ashish and all three of them rode to the restaurant.

While he stayed outside as backup with weapons, the two shooters went inside the fast-food outlet to shoot the target. Later, he rode them back to the metro station.

According to the Delhi Police, Bijender was wanted in two cases under the Arms Act and had five other FIRs registered against him in Haryana.

On June 18 at about 9:30 pm, three people came on a bike at Burger King Outlet at Najafgarh Road, Rajouri Garden, and fired around 20 to 25 rounds on a person from close range, who died on the spot. The victim was later identified as Aman, a resident of Haryana, who was sitting with a woman, who is also a suspect in the case but is yet to be arrested.

Later, a case under the Arms Act and murder was registered at Rajouri Garden police station and an abroad-based gangster, Himanshu Bhau took responsibility for the murder.