Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Muharram procession, prepare for Kanwar Yatra

Ahead of the Muharram procession scheduled for Sunday, the Delhi Police have announced special traffic arrangements across the national capital to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety, officials said on Saturday.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, stated, “As Muharram falls on Sunday in Delhi, we have put detailed traffic plans in place. Our aim is to implement necessary diversions while minimizing inconvenience to the public.”

Advertisement

He added that traffic personnel will be deployed on the ground to monitor the procession and ensure it proceeds smoothly and safely. Gupta also spoke about the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, calling it “a major annual Hindu religious event that draws lakhs of devotees to the roads.” He said the police are fully prepared for the event.

Advertisement

“We have made elaborate preparations from July 12 to July 22. Specific routes have been designated for the Kanwar Yatra, and barricades will be installed to ensure Kanwariyas avoid main roads,” he said. He further added that during the concluding days of the Yatra, traffic police will be fully deployed to manage diversions and maintain the flow of traffic.

Muharram marks a significant day of mourning for Shia Muslims and is observed with solemn processions and symbolic representations such as tazias. In India, the estimated 7–8 crore Shia Muslim population, along with people from other communities, participate in these events with deep devotion and respect.

In contrast, the Kanwar Yatra is a sacred Hindu pilgrimage in which devotees collect holy water from rivers, often the Ganges, and carry it over long distances to pour over Shiva lingas at temples.

It is believed that even Parshuram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, participated in the first Yatra. Devotees observe fasting, perform rituals, and walk hundreds of kilometres during this spiritual journey.