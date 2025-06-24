Delhi Police inspector caught taking bribe with accomplice impersonating advocate

In a crackdown on corruption in the police force, the Vigilance Unit of the Delhi Police arrested a serving police inspector, along with another man, impersonating a lawyer, for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh as bribe, officials said on Tuesday.

The police mentioned that the arrest was made following a sting operation laid by the vigilance team at Barakhamba Road on Monday.

According to police officials, Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav, posted as investigating officer at the Greater Kailash police station and one Dharamveer, a resident of Malviya Nagar, were caught accepting the bribe red-handed.

Dharamveer had allegedly been posing as an advocate on the inspector’s instructions to collect the money from the complainant.

The matter came to light when the complainant, a resident of the Greater Kailash area, reported to the Vigilance Unit that an FIR had been lodged against her and her husband at the Greater Kailash Police Station.

She further alleged that Yadav had been pressuring her to pay a bribe in exchange for favorable action in the case. After negotiations, the bribe amount was settled at a staggering Rs 30 lakh. As part of this deal, the inspector directed the woman to hand over the money to Dharamveer.

Later, the complainant contacted the police, which swiftly formed a trap team under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

On Tuesday, the cops arrested Dharamveer on the spot after he received the marked bribe amount. The tainted currency was recovered from his possession, and Yadav was also taken into custody soon after.

Investigators in this case later confirmed that Dharamveer was not a registered legal practitioner and had been falsely claiming to be an advocate.

A case under the relevant sections of the BNS has been registered against both the individuals, and further investigation into this case is ongoing, the police stated.