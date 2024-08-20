Delhi Police initiates probe into multiple shopping malls receiving bomb threats

Several shopping malls in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, said police.

According to the police, the malls that received such threats include Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cinepolis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital, and properties managed by the Unity Group.

The threatening emails warned that “the explosive will go off in a few hours.”

Upon discovering the emails, mall authorities immediately informed the Delhi Police and the police deployed Bomb Disposal Squads and fire tenders to the sites. As of now, no explosive devices have been found, added officials.

According to a police officer, the initial investigation suggests that the same pattern has been followed when sending threatening emails in which datelines have not been mentioned. The mail has been sent to many malls and other places. An investigation is currently underway, he added.

Similarly, on August 17, a bomb threat was received at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, but no suspicious thing was found during the search, said Gurugram Police.

Additionally, on August 2, an email was received by a school in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow it up with a bomb, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, the email said that a bomb was planted in the school, though nothing was found in the investigation. Legal action in the matter was initiated.