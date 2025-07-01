Delhi Police holds 4th Commissionerate Day Ceremonial Parade

Delhi Police on Tuesday held its fourth Commissionerate Day Ceremonial Parade at Parade Ground, Kingsway Camp, wherein LG Vinai Kumar Saxena took the salute as chief guest alongside Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora.

The ceremonial parade was introduced in 2022 as part of its Platinum Jubilee Celebrations and is held every year on July 1.

Advertisement

The LG also presented ‘Ahat Veer Samman Patra’ to honour personnel who have sustained injuries or attained martyrdom while facing some adverse situation on the field in the line of duty.

Advertisement

It was conferred to four personnel who lost their lives, including ASI Satbir Singh, Ct Hemant Yadav, Ct Viktor N, and Ct (Driver) Nikhil Yadav.

Several personnel were conferred the honour for sustaining injury in the line of duty, including Inspector Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and a team comprising SI Ashok Kumar, ASI Deepak Kumar Tiwari & Ct Manikant Singh, ASI Jiyanand, ASI Bhupendra Singh, Ct Sandeep Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, and DHG Ct Ashok Kumar.

Speaking at the occasion, LG Saxena said, “Delhi Police carries the responsibility of the safety and security of more than 2 crore people, and being the national capital, the VIP movement happens here every day, and despite all the challenges, it discharges its duties with full responsibility.”

Saxena also praised the use of technology in the crackdown against criminals and other initiatives to enhance people’s trust in the organisation, and also appreciated the steps taken by Delhi Police in the line of SMART policing, like Smart Police Booths, revival of the ZIPNET portal, and making registration of Zero E-FIR citizen-friendly.

In his address, CP Arora said that the force has intensified its action against drug abuse and in the year 2024, more than 26,000 Kg of drugs worth around Rs 9,200 crore were destroyed and during the same year, action under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act was taken against seven criminals and property worth around Rs 4.75 crore was also seized.

Speaking about the successful implementation of new criminal laws, the CP Delhi said that for an effective implementation, all police personnel have been trained, and so far, more than 2.5 lakh FIRs have been registered under the new law and out of which charge sheets in more than 62,000 cases have been filed.

The Delhi Police was founded in 1861 after the adoption of the Indian Police Act; however, it remained a part of the Punjab Police until 1947.

In 1978, the Delhi Police Act was passed, and the Commissionerate System was introduced with effect from 1st July 1978.