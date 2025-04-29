Delhi Police head constable arrested over graft charges

A head constable has been arrested by the vigilance unit of Delhi Police for allegedly accepting bribes in lieu of allowing construction, it said on Tuesday.

The arrested cop Ganjender Singh was posted at Police Station Jaffarpur Kalan, Dwarka District, and was absconding since registration of the case.

Moreover, he had applied for anticipatory bail before the Rouse Avenue Court, but the same was rejected by the court.

He was a beat officer of the police station and as per the complainant; the cop had demanded Rs 25,000 from him to undertake construction on his vacant land.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid at the place where the cop had called the complainant for collecting the bribe money and when the vigilance team tried to nab him, he fled in his car by injuring a staff member.

Based on this, a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act and 121 (1) causing hurt to obstruct a public servant’s duty among other relevant sections of BNS was registered at Vigilance Police Station and investigation was taken up.

He was suspended by the Dwarka District Police for his actions and was arrested on April 25 from his hideout.

The vigilance unit has requested citizens to share any grievance related to misuse of authority by any police personnel on its helpline number and can also visit its office on Barakhamba Road, and share their grievance in person.