Delhi Police foil robbery plan with the arrest of three offenders

A Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police successfully foiled a planned daylight robbery in Krishna Nagar with the arrest of three accused on Tuesday.

The police said the alleged robbers were about to hatch a conspiracy to rob cash from an agent in the Krishna Nagar.

The accused were identified as Mohd. Shareef, Kishan and Sameer, all of whom have a criminal history.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, eight live cartridges, and a stolen scooter with a fake number plate from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team set up a surveillance operation near Anandpur Sahib Charitable Diagnostic Centre in Krishna Nagar.

As the three suspects arrived at the location on a scooter, they were promptly intercepted by the police. Although they attempted to flee, the police team quickly apprehended them. During a search, the police recovered a loaded pistol and eight live cartridges. Further investigation revealed that the scooter they were using had a fake number plate and had been stolen from the Dilshad Colony area approximately three to four months ago.

During interrogation, Mohd. Shareef revealed that he was in need of money due to his wife’s pregnancy, prompting him to reconnect with Kishan, a fellow inmate from their time together in Mandoli Jail.

The two conspired to rob a cash collection agent in Krishna Nagar. They enlisted Sameer, who had access to a stolen scooter, to aid in their plan. The trio then arranged for weapons and a fake number plate to conceal their identities. However, their plot was foiled by the swift action of the Delhi Police.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.