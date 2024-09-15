Delhi police foil extortion plan after arrest of two gang members

With the arrest of two gang members of the Kapil Sangwan gang, the special cell of Delhi Police have foiled an extortion plan of the gang, it said on Sunday.

The two arrested members were identified as Deepak and Shekhar who are part of Nandu Gang and were working on directions from jailed member Sachin Chikkara, police said.

Both the accused had conducted surveillance of the probable targets such as offices of property dealers, owner of shops, showrooms, jewellers and businessmen on the behest of gangster Kapil Sangwan, for extortion in the area of Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri and Dwarka.

Advertisement

Police added that if any of the targets refused to give the protection money, they threatened them by firing at their premises.

Further, during the investigation by the police it was revealed that accused Sachin Chhikara, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail, gave direction to Shekhar to collect some money near Old Court, Bahadurgarh, Haryana from another associate of Kapil Sangwan.

Kapil, who is operating from abroad, had handed over the cash to Shekhar for conducting recce of the target areas in Dwarka and Uttam Nagar area for the purpose of extorting money.

They were in constant touch with Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu through Signal app. On receiving information, the police arrested the two of the four accused and registered a case under the sections of BNS.