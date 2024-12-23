Delhi Police empower teachers about bomb threats and drug abuse

In the wake of the surge in the hoax bomb threats being received across schools in the national capital, Delhi Police on Monday organised a training for the teachers on bomb threats and drug abuse as part of LG VK Saxena’s ‘Samvaad’ programme.

The crime branch unit of Shahdara district, in collaboration with the Director of Education Department, Delhi, organised the programme which featured key speakers, Sanjay Sain, DCP Crime Branch; Prashant Gautam, DCP Shahdara, and Anil Sharma, ACP, Narcotics, Crime Branch.

The programme was aimed to educate teachers from government and private schools on how to handle bomb threats in schools, the role of teachers in preventing drug abuse, and cyber hygiene, which saw participation of 247 teachers from Trans Yamuna Area.

Additionally, Retired ACP Prabhat Sinha, an expert in Cyber Crime, also presented a detailed presentation on cyber hygiene (CyGene). He shared insights on the growing threats of cybercrime, offered practical prevention measures, and discussed case studies to highlight the challenges teenagers face in the digital world.

“The teachers, as future influencers, have a direct impact on students. It is crucial that they are well-equipped with the knowledge of current issues such as cyber hygiene (CyGene) and drug abuse to ensure the safety and well-being of their students,” said Prashant Gautam, DCP Shahdara.