Delhi Police doing exemplary job maintaining public order, harmony amidst challenges: LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday lauded the Delhi Police for doing an exemplary job of maintaining public order and harmony amidst various challenges.

Saxena who was present at the Delhi Police’s Commissionerate Day Ceremonial Parade and took the salute as chief guest has said that the force is one of the most prestigious and trusted police forces of the country and its courage and commitment has established it as an efficient and professional force at the world level.

LG expressed pleasure over Delhi Police’s successful security arrangements during recently concluded general elections and last year’s G20 Summit.

The LG also pointed the city police’s initiatives to connect with the people, highlighting its increased presence on social media as well as on the ground, while also congratulated women marching contingent of the force for receiving the title of Best Marching Contingent among the CAPF and other auxiliary forces on Republic Day-2024.

A short film on three new criminal laws was also played before Saxena at the event, while he also released five books, specially prepared by Delhi Police Academy for the information and training of Investigation Officers in the new criminal laws.

Throwing light on the new laws, Saxena said Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have come into force and this is an important step towards bringing changes in the Indian criminal justice system.

He congratulated Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora for his force being the to start training all its personnel in the new criminal justice system.

Speaking on the occasion CP Delhi said that the Commissionerate Day is a symbol of that phase in the history of Delhi Police when the Parliament of the country and the President passed the Delhi Police Act 1978 to establish a strong system for metropolitan policing and with the passing of this Central Act, the Administrator of Delhi, the LG was given the power to make various types of administrative rules.

Since then, till today, under the guidance of all the LGs, the Delhi Police has been performing its constitutional and statutory duties.

The CP Delhi also congratulated the marching contingents for the magnificent conduct of the parade despite tough weather conditions.

CP Delhi further said that today’s occasion has become more special for another reason too, as from today, the compliance of the new criminal laws has started in the country.

The parade comprised platoons from all 6 ranges of Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Armed Police, Security Battalion, SWAT and Communication & CPCR unit led by Parade Commander Rishi Kumar Singh, ACP.

Dignitaries including former Commissioners of Police and several retired as well as serving senior police officers graced the occasion with their presence.