Delhi Police detain 134 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police detained as many as 134 Bangladeshi immigrants, including 38 women and 43 children, illegally staying in South Delhi, it said on Wednesday.

Notably, this detention of Bangladeshi immigrants came after 92 immigrants were detained from various parts of the city on Tuesday.

The crackdown on illegal immigrants is in line with the response to growing concerns over the unauthorized stay of foreign nationals, particularly Bangladeshi migrants.

The action was prompted by local intelligence and continuous monitoring by the local police.

As per the police data, between December 27, 2024 and now, a total of 134 Bangladeshi nationals, including 38 women and 43 children, were apprehended, stated Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Chauhan said, “The detained will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), Delhi’s R K Puram, for their deportation process. Background checks are also being conducted to rule out any criminal links.”