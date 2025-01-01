Delhi Police deports 11 Bangladeshi immigrants from South West Delhi

In an ongoing drive against the illegally staying foreign nationals, 11 Bangladeshi immigrants from the South West district have been deported through the Foreigners Registration office (FRRO), the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The drive is followed by LG VK Saxena’s directive to the Delhi Police against foreign nationals staying illegally in the National Capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said, “Acting on credible information about illegal migrants overstaying their visas in the Mahipalpur area, the team detained 11 individuals who were found to be Bangladeshi nationals with expired visas”.

On interrogation, they revealed that they took tourist visas to come to India and did not leave after the expiry of their visas. After thorough verification and interrogation, the necessary legal formalities were completed, resulting in their deportation through the FRRO, Choudhary mentioned.

The cops are making efforts to identify more illegal migrants and take necessary action against them, the DCP added.

Earlier on December 31, Delhi Police had apprehended three Bangladeshi immigrants including a mother-son duo and another person who were living in South West Delhi for a long time.