Delhi Police deport 29 foreign nationals, including 18 Bangladeshis, for illegal stay

Twenty-nine foreign nationals were detained and deported in June by the Delhi police from Dwarka area of the city. They were found residing without valid documents, cops said on Monday.

The cops mentioned that, among those deported, were 18 Bangladeshi nationals, alongside others from African countries including Nigeria, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Benin, and Tanzania.

“The illegal presence of foreign nationals is putting a strain on local resources and public infrastructure. Illegally staying foreigners eating upon the resources of the land are reeling under pressure in Dwarka district,” Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated.

Those apprehended include Iddi Rashid (Tanzania), Daniel Jonas (Benin), Daniel Toe Tuweh and Martnis Sibiely (Liberia), Basil Uwaebuka Chigbogh, Chinomso Uzorh, and Basol Onyekachi Okwuenu (Nigeria), and Ali Bamba, Anicet Nda, Chiaka Coulibuli, and Assi Eric (Ivory Coast).

The 18 Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Md. Safikul Islam, Mosami, Md. Islam, Md. Attikul, Md. Bilal, Alpana, Asiya, Lalita Barman, Bittu Barman, Lalit Barman, Santuna Barman, and seven children aged between 2.5 years and 15 years.

Teams from operational units and local stations had been actively gathering intelligence about foreign nationals residing illegally in the area.

The senior officer mentioned that “after verifying their documents and establishing that these individuals had either overstayed or entered India without valid visas, action was taken.”

“They were found overstaying in India without a valid visa. They were produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to the detention centre,” the police said.