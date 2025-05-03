Delhi Police crackdown on illegal immigrants; 6 Bangladeshis, 5 Indian facilitators held

In a breakthrough against illegal immigration, Delhi Police claimed to have unearthed a network facilitating the immigration and settling then in India from Bangladesh with the detention of Six Bangladeshi nationals and arrest of five Indian facilitators, it said on Saturday.

After these arrests, the police also added that more than 100 immigrants are under their radar who settled using this network and will be deported soon.

Based on a tipoff from an informer, a team from South East district apprehended a person named Aslam, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh a few days ago and was residing at Pahari No. 2, Taimoor Nagar.

Moreover, the informer also revealed that Aslam, along with other agents, was involved in smuggling and settling Bangladeshis in India using forged documents, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The DCP added that Chand Miya, a kingpin of the illegal migration network, eight Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended while 33 others were detected from different parts of Chennai, who used this network, for which two separate FIRs have been filed by local police.

Stating about their modus operandi, the cop elaborated that they used to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border with the help of local agents, traffickers. After this, the immigrants used to take trains to Delhi and then settled mostly in slum areas of the city.

These were found to have National ID cards issued by the Bangladeshi government and had used local contacts to procure PAN, Aadhar Cards and other identity documents. Moreover, the facilitators also used to provide them employment in low-wage jobs mostly of rag picking, the official added.

Giving details about the kingpin of the network Chand Miya, the cop said that he came to India at the age of four years along with his father and initially resided in Seemapuri D block Jhuggi, where his father worked as a garbage picker.

Subsequently, he shifted to Taimoor Jhuggi, and a few years ago, he moved to Chennai. For the past 10–12 years, he has been working as an agent involved in the illegal trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

He used the border area near Benapole, West Bengal and Meghalaya border by charging between Rs. 20,000–25,000 per person for the illegal entry. He used to travel to Bangladesh frequently and brought some individuals during each trip.