Delhi Police bust sex trafficking racket in Paharganj; 23 rescued, 7 arrested

In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police have busted a sex trafficking racket in Paharganj, rescuing 23 foreign national women, including three minors, and arresting seven individuals, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harsha Vardhan said that authorities had received intelligence about a group of seven individuals involved in human trafficking.

According to the DCP, the accused lured girls from West Bengal, Nepal, and other regions, bringing them to Delhi, where they were later forced into prostitution in local hotels.

Acting on the information, the police conducted raids at multiple locations, tracking the victims’ movements as they were transported to nearby hotels on scooters.

Subsequent investigations and local intelligence confirmed that sex trafficking was being operated from the same location, Vardhan added.

During the operation, the police raided a hideout and several hotels, ultimately rescuing 23 women, including three minors. It was later revealed that 10 of the victims were from Nepal.

Additionally, seven suspects were apprehended, and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is going on, the DCP said.