Delhi Police bust Rajasthan-based illegal arms racket; five arrested

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have arrested five illegal arms manufacturers and suppliers from Rajasthan during a three-day operation, recovering a cache of country-made weapons and dismantling a clandestine gun-making unit, officials said on Monday.

Police stated that the arrested individuals were supplying firearms to several gangs, including the notorious Vikas Lagarpuria gang. The operation led to the recovery of 10 country-made pistols, a 12-bore rifle, and 17 live cartridges.

Joint Commissioner of Police Surendra Kumar said the arrests followed the interrogation of Rohit Gahlot, a key Lagarpuria gang member, who was earlier caught with two pistols and three rounds.

“Gahlot was caught with two illegal pistols and three live rounds. During interrogation, he revealed that he had procured the arms from one Juber, a resident of the Pahadi area in Deeg, Rajasthan. This prompted Delhi Police to launch a targeted operation,” the senior officer said during a press briefing.

A team from the Crime Branch launched coordinated raids across four villages, targeting hideouts after months of surveillance. Despite facing armed resistance during the raids, police teams managed to apprehend the suspects without any casualties.

Kumar further stated that the accused have been identified as Harvinder Singh, Sonu Singh, Mubin, Sher Mohmad alias Sheru, and Juber. Among them, Mubin and Sheru were the primary manufacturers, while the others operated as couriers and suppliers to criminal networks in Delhi and adjoining states.

“The operation was carried out over three days following months of surveillance and reconnaissance in the Pahadi area of Deeg,” added the Joint CP.

Juber, 28, considered the kingpin, is an ironsmith who learned firearm manufacturing from his uncle, Mubin. He operated under the guise of an agricultural equipment shop and earned ₹2,000–3,000 per gun sold.

Mubin, 62, allegedly began making illegal weapons in 2013 and was previously arrested in 2018. He reportedly sold country-made pistols for ₹10,000–12,000 and rifles for ₹25,000–30,000.

Sheru, 42, a kirana store owner, has a history of arms-related crimes and is believed to have learned weapon crafting in Uttar Pradesh in 2010.

Harvinder Singh, a Class 5 dropout from Alwar, and his cousin Sonu Singh, a graduate and former recovery agent, reportedly joined the racket due to personal and financial difficulties.

Police have confiscated tools and instruments used in manufacturing from a hilltop hideout and are continuing to investigate the wider supply chain to uncover further links in the illegal arms network.