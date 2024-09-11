Delhi Police bust prostitution racket, three held

The Delhi Police claimed to have busted a sex racket operating from a residential flat in the New Layalpur area on Wednesday.

According to the police, the police received secret information about the sex racket run in a residential flat. Based on the information, a raid party was constituted.

The team sent a head constable disguised as a customer in the flat to confirm the authenticity of the information. Once the undercover cop signaled, a raid was conducted on the flat and rescued three women.

During the raid, a woman, who was running a racket, was arrested along with two other women, said a police official.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the case to probe the probable involvement of more people, stated the official.

The Delhi Police, recently, unearthed a similar sex racket in South Ganesh Nagar being run in a hotel and arrested six people, including three women.