Delhi Police bust international wildlife trafficking racket; 22 baby turtles and coral reef stones seized

An international racket involved in the trafficking of protected wildlife species was busted in Delhi’s Rohini, with the recovery of 22 live baby turtles and two large coral reef stones, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals include Ajay Kumar, a wildlife dealer from Sector 3, Rohini, and Ved Prakash, a supplier from Prahladpur. The case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 22 live baby turtles and two large coral reef stones—both protected under Indian wildlife laws, police added.

The recovered items are estimated to be worth several crores in the international black market. According to police officials, both accused were allegedly involved in the illegal supply and distribution of protected species in Delhi and possibly other parts of the country.

The turtles were trafficked in clear violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway to uncover the larger network of this trafficking syndicate.

Officials suspect that the duo may be part of a larger cross-border trafficking operation.

The seized turtles have been handed over to the wildlife department for safe custody and rehabilitation.