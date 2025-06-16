Delhi Police bust fake loan scam; 2 arrested for impersonating finance officials

The Delhi Police have busted a fake loan scam with the arrest of two individuals who allegedly impersonated employees of Bajaj Finance Private Limited and defrauded a victim of nearly ₹2 lakh.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Pawan Kumar (36) and Mohd Rehbar (28), posed as officials of the finance company and lured unsuspecting victims by offering fraudulent loan schemes.

“The scam came to light after a complaint was received from Mohammad Hasib, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, who reported unauthorised deductions totaling ₹1,92,599 from his bank account,” said Hareshwar V. Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). “He had been tricked into believing he would receive a ₹25 lakh loan.”

Hasib alleged that the fraudsters contacted him while posing as Bajaj Finance representatives and convinced him to transfer money under the pretext of policy and processing fees. However, no loan was disbursed, and instead, unauthorised deductions began appearing in his account.

An FIR was registered on April 25 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police conducted technical surveillance and financial tracking, which led to raids at multiple locations, including Tilak Nagar and Sabhapur Extension. The two suspects were apprehended and interrogated.

“During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and admitted to impersonating Bajaj Finance officials to defraud victims,” the DCP added.

Items recovered from their possession include 10 keypad phones, 5 Android smartphones, 2 cheque books, a rubber stamp, and one desktop computer.

Further investigation is ongoing, and the police are probing whether more individuals or victims are linked to the racket.