Delhi Police bust extortion plot using fake human thumb, 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested after Delhi Police uncovered an extortion plot involving a fake human thumb, officials said on Monday.

The sensational case came to light on April 16, when a businessman reported receiving a parcel containing a human-like thumb model, a smartwatch, and a threatening letter demanding ₹5 crore, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

Based on the complaint, a case under Section 308(5) of the BNS pertaining to extortion was registered at Police Station Jagatpuri.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, a special police team was constituted, which reviewed footage from over 600 CCTV cameras to trace the girl who had delivered the parcel.

After extensive efforts, a 17-year-old girl was apprehended and placed in an Observation Home under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Subsequently, investigators arrested Abhishek Kumar, 45, of Surajmal Vihar, who during interrogation confessed to masterminding the extortion plot.

The accused allegedly targeted a close acquaintance, Vikas Jain, whom he had known for 30 years.

He enlisted the help of his 17-year-old niece and a relative, Sachin Jain, to execute the operation, paying hired individuals ₹35,000 for assistance.

Abhishek disclosed that he purchased the artificial thumb for ₹3,500 via an e-commerce platform and arranged for the threatening letter to be printed at a local shop.

On the day of the crime, he briefed his niece on the plan, directed her to the complainant’s residence, and coordinated the parcel’s delivery to instill fear.