Delhi Police bust e-cigarette racket, arrest two

With the arrest of two with 830 packets of e-cigarettes, a team of the Delhi Police claimed to have busted an e-cigarette racket.

Identified as Priyanshu, 22, and Aditya, 20, the arrested accused have been arrested from the Jyoti Nagar area in East Delhi.

According to Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam, following receipt of the information about a racket operating from West Jyoti Nagar, a team was immediately deployed at the suspected area.

During the probe, at around 11 pm, one of the suspects arrived carrying a box. On getting a hint of police presence, he tried to flee the spot but was apprehended by officials near Nathu Colony Chowk, the DCP said.

During interrogation, a total of 10 packets of e-cigarettes were recovered from his possession. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at a godown in West Jyoti Nagar leading to a seizure of an additional 820 packets of the same.

The DCP further said that during the course of the investigation, both the accused disclosed that they indulged in smuggling to earn easy money and live a luxurious life, as they were highly influenced by the extravagant lives of their fellow mates from college.

A case has been filed under the relevant sections of BNS, and an investigation into the matter ahead is underway, Gautam mentioned.