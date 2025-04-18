Delhi Police bust drug syndicate, arrest two

With the arrest of two accused from Majnu ka Tilla, which lies in the north of the city, the Delhi Police has busted a drug syndicate and seized 1,112.18 grams of narcotic substance concealed in 23 mobile charger adapters, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said on April 11, while patrolling in the area of Timarpur at around 05:35 pm, a police team noticed an individual suspiciously roaming in the area to avoid the police at Block No. 11, New Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tilla. When the team signaled him to stop, he tried to flee. He was chased and overpowered by the policemen. Later, he was identified as Suraj (26), a resident of Wazirabad.

Advertisement

Upon searching the suspect’s belongings, a total of 23 mobile charger adapters were recovered, and when checked thoroughly, they were found with psychotropic substance hashish concealed in them, the DCP said.

Advertisement

Subsequently, a case under the NDPS Act was registered in PS Timarpur, and the investigation in this case was taken up by the team.

During the course of interrogation with the apprehended, he disclosed that one, Deepak, had hired him for supplying drugs in the Timarpur area. On April 13, Deepak was arrested in the case from Wazirabad.

During the probe in the case, a Hyundai i10 car was recovered from Deepak, which was used for transporting illegal drugs. The vehicle was seized and deposited in police custody. He revealed that he received a stock of narcotic substances from an unknown person, which he later handed to Suraj to supply in the Timarpur area, he said.

A case has been registered against both of the individuals while the inquiry into the matter is on, the DCP stated.