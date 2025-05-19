Delhi Police ASI dies by suicide in East Delhi residence

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, Lalit Sirohi, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service revolver at his rented accommodation in GD Colony area of East Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the morning around 8 am, when Sirohi’s wife returned home after dropping their children at school. She found him lying in a pool of blood with his service pistol beside him.

He was immediately rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the ASI had been suffering from mental stress and depression for the past two to three years, and may have used his service weapon to end his life.

Police stated that the body was taken into custody and sent for the post-mortem examination. The legal proceedings in the case have been initiated.

A forensic team collected evidence from the scene, and the room has been sealed. Authorities are also checking for the presence of any suicide note.

Family members are being questioned to ascertain if there had been any recent changes in his behaviour.