Delhi Police arrests man accused of riot and murder in Bihar

The Delhi Police has arrested a man over his alleged role in a riot and murder case in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Aftab (32), they said, adding that he was living in hiding in the national capital.

A stolen motorbike was also recovered from him, police said.

Advertisement

The Central Range of crime branch here had received information about him, which was later developed and verified from the Station House Officer of Police Station Mani Gachi in Wajidpur area of Darbhanga.

Delhi Police, then carried out an operation to nab the above-mentioned accused, and laid a trap near on Moti Bagh Road during the morning hours on June 1.

Based on the information given by the informer, the police team signaled a person who was riding on a motorcycle without registration plate, however instead of slowing down, the man accelerated and tried to escape. He was chased by the crime branch team and was forcibly stopped.

According to police, he was misleading the cops initially, but later broke down on sustained interrogation, admitting that he had been absconding and evading his arrest in a case of riot and murder.

The police further said that as per the case, a quarrel took place between two groups of people belonging to a community over petty issues, during which a man lost his life.

“As a result of which, a case of murder and attempt to murder was initially registered and further more sections including the section of riots were also incorporated in this case,” a police official said.

The police further informed that he is the main accused in the case.

Notably, 13 people have so far been arrested in the case.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Sanjay Bhatia, on the basis of the facts and circumstances in this regard, Aftab was booked under relevant section of law, while the information about his arrest was conveyed to the concerned Bihar Police officials for further action.