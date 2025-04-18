Delhi Police arrests dreaded criminal after encounter in Najafgarh

Delhi, Delhi Police, Arrested, Criminal, Najafgarh

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Nishant Gupta said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Najafgarh Police Station received a PCR call regarding a robbery. Upon reaching the spot, the complainant told the police that he had come to attend a “jagran” and, as he was about to leave, an unknown individual standing near his bike asked him for a lift. When he refused, the man introduced himself as a goon of the area.

Advertisement

He then threatened the complainant, saying he would shoot him if he didn’t hand over his bike. The accused proceeded to rob him of his bike and cash at knifepoint and also assaulted him.

Advertisement

Based on the complainant’s statement, the police team analysed the CCTV footage from the spot and nearby areas to gather information about the accused.

Amid the probe, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the robber, who was expected to come to Ganda Nala, Jai Vihar, near Dwarka Expressway, and was believed to be carrying illegal firearms.

Consequently, the team reached the suspected location and laid a trap. Later that night, the suspect was seen arriving on a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, he tried to flee. As the police chased him, he opened fire at them.

In response to the unprovoked attack, the police team retaliated by opening fire, injuring the accused in the leg. The suspect was then apprehended, and one illegal pistol, two live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession, the senior police officer said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed his identity as Akshay. He also admitted to his involvement in the case and confessed to committing other heinous offences, including robbery, snatching, and theft.

It was later learnt that the apprehended person had been declared a Bad Character by the Najafgarh Police Station and that he is addicted to narcotic substances.

A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the BNS. Further investigation is underway, the Additional DCP stated.