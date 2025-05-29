Delhi Police arrest Rajasthan man with Pak’s ISI links for espionage

In a breakthrough in the ongoing espionage probe, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a Rajasthan resident for allegedly aiding Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in gathering sensitive information related to Indian defence and government establishments.

According to a police statement, the arrested individual has been identified as Kasim, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan. He is currently on police remand as investigators dig deeper into the alleged espionage network.

The investigation was initiated in September 2024 after the Special Cell received intelligence inputs suggesting that Indian mobile numbers were being exploited by PIOs for clandestine operations.

The SIM cards, reportedly acquired by Indian nationals and smuggled to Pakistan, were being used primarily on WhatsApp by PIOs to establish contact with Indians, with the intention of extracting classified information about critical defense installations and government departments.

Kasim’s name emerged during the development of secret information, revealing his suspected involvement in the smuggling of SIM cards to Pakistan.

Further probe uncovered that he had traveled to Pakistan twice — first in August 2024 and then again in March 2025. During these visits, he allegedly spent approximately 90 days in Pakistan and met with operatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).