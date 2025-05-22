Delhi Police arrest 2 ISI agents, dismantle high-stakes network in Secret Operation

Delhi Police dismantled a high-stakes network of ISI sleeper cells by arresting two agents of the Islamic State in a covert operation conducted between January and March this year.

Officials said that a charge sheet has been filed on the suspects in this regard, following which the arrested individuals are currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

According to police officials, of the two ISI agents arrested, one has been identified as Ansarul Mian Ansari, a native of Nepal. Officials have confiscated several confidential documents related to the armed forces from his possession.

Ansari was held at a hotel in Delhi while en route to Pakistan. He had come to Delhi on the directives from the ISI and reportedly had been working to create a CD containing confidential documents to send to Pakistan.

According to police sources, following his interrogation, another individual was arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Furthermore, Ansari revealed that he used to drive a cab in Qatar, where he came in contact with an ISI handler. Subsequently, he was taken to Pakistan, where senior ISI officials trained him for several days before sending him to Delhi via Nepal to execute the plan, officials said.

This input comes days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two absconders, allegedly part of a sleeper cell network of ISIS, from the Mumbai Airport.

Moreover, the duo, wanted in a 2023 case related to the fabrication and testing of IEDs in Pune, was intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration at the Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2 when they returned to India from Jakarta.

The two accused, identified as Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, alias Diaperwala, and Talha Khan, had been on the run for over two years and also had non-bailable warrants issued against them by a special NIA court in Mumbai.

The central probing agency had also declared a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each for information about them, as per the police sources.