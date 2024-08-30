Delhi Police arrest 17 cyber criminals in multi-state raids

Delhi Police have arrested 17 individuals involved in cyber crimes in a series of raids conducted across various states, it said on Friday.

Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West said, “The team of cyber cell, South West district arrested 17 suspects following raids in seven states and resolved 148 complaints. The fraud amount is around Rs 6.9 crore.”

During the operation, raids were carried out across states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The modus operandi of the cases includes online stock market investment, work from home, fake customer care numbers, and fraud through property websites, stated the police.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Delhi Police arrested another cyber fraudster who used to dupe the gullible on a property selling website. Based on a complaint from defence personnel, who had reportedly lost Rs 2.29 lakh on the pretext of renting out his property to other army personnel.

The police arrested two accused, Sahil and Varis through technical surveillance. During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that they are relatives and have been committing cybercrime for a long time. They used to download random IDs of Army personnel from open sources and create fake accounts using the forged IDs on the website in the name of those army personnel.

The accused convinced the innocent people in the name of the Indian Army and defrauded them. Moreover, they used to advertise on another app for jobs, flats, furniture and motorbikes and defrauded people at large.