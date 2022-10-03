Delhi placed on alert for possible terror attacks during festivities

The Intelligence Bureau (IB)has issued an alert over possible terror attacks in the National Capital during festivities. The Central intelligence agency has shared inputs about terror groups such as Laskar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, conspiring to launch terror attacks during the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali.

The Telangana Police have arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba suspects in Hyderabad with heavy arms and ammunition. This has created a buzz in the country, especially in Delhi.

During interrogation, arrested suspects Mohammad Abdul Jaheed, Mohammad Samiuddin and Maz Hasan Farooq have revealed that they were planning to attack the Dussehra festival including RSS and BJP meetings.

The Delhi Police is on high alert since then and special security arrangements have been made at every heavy footfall area in the city. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the Durga Puja pandals and the places where Ram Lila is being organized.

However, security lapses are being observed at many such places where there is unprecedented footfall due to festivals. According to a police source, as Dussehra is approaching, the Ram Lila at different places in the city is witnessing huge crowds.

With crowds swelling like anything at these places, one can see laxity in security, especially at the VVIP Gates meant for special invitees. These VVIP gates have been put up at almost every Ram Lila function for a smooth entrance of vehicles of special invitees.

However, Delhi Police PRO, DCP Suman Nalwa said: “We are always on alert. Efforts are on to make common people alert as well. With the help of social media, electronic and print media, we are asking people to be vigilant in their respective areas. We are fully prepared to deal with any situation.”