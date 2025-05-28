Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra promises proper shelter and care for stray cattle

In a move aimed at improving animal welfare and urban safety, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra announced that the government has made elaborate arrangements to provide proper shelter for stray cattle across the city. These arrangements include access to fodder, clean drinking water, and adequate sanitation facilities.

The Minister chaired a meeting on the issue, during which it was decided that comfortable spaces would be arranged for stray cattle to ensure them a safe and dignified life.

Additionally, existing cowsheds (gaushalas) will be upgraded with modern facilities, and a system of regular monitoring will be implemented, the Minister informed during the meeting.

Speaking on the initiative, Mishra said, “We are starting from scratch when it comes to cattle protection, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are committed to ensuring rightful care and respect for stray cattle.”

He further assured that arrangements for adequate fodder would be made and that all necessary support would be extended to gaushala operators.

This initiative, he added, will not only contribute to making Delhi cleaner and safer but will also set a benchmark in the field of animal welfare.