Delhi: Minister Hussain chairs high-level meeting ahead of Muharram

As the city prepares for Muharram, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Ballimaran MLA Imran Hussain on Monday chaired a crucial meeting with various government departments and agencies and instructed them to ensure the smooth celebration of the upcoming religious event.

Hussain directed the officials to make sure adequate hygiene, sanitation, and cleanliness on the roads and streets, particularly in the areas through which the procession would pass, particularly from Nabi Karim Police Chowki, Qutub Road, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Bawali, Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi, and Jama Masjid area.

The minister also directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department to depute sufficient sanitation manpower to clean the roads and lanes on July 16 during late evening, and early morning of July 17, during the festive occasion.

He has instructed PWD and MCD to fill and level the potholes on the roads in a proper manner for the smooth movement of the Tazia procession, while the concerned officials have also been asked to ensure the pruning of tree branches in coordination with the forest department along the procession route.

The Minister pointed out that during the event, the role of BSES becomes very important amid the procession and instructed its officials to make sure that no low-lying wires should be hanging in the area, and the procession routes shall be proactively inspected to ensure safety.

Hussain also directed Delhi Police and area SDM to ensure sufficient deployment of force personnel and Civil volunteers in the area for the smooth observance of the upcoming event.

Directions have also been given to the Delhi Traffic Police to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth traffic in the area.

Senior officers from the Revenue Department, BSES, Health, Forest, MCD, Delhi Jal Board, Horticulture, Fire Services, PWD, and Delhi Police, along with members of religious committees attended the meeting.