Delhi minister directs officials to promote scholarship schemes for underprivileged

Delhi Minister for Social and SC/ ST/OBC Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to evaluate scholarship schemes and other support services for the students from the backward communities.

On the occasion, Indraj directed the officials of the concerned department to work jointly with the Education Department and leading academic institutions of the national capital to ensure wide outreach and effective publicity of these scholarship schemes.

Advertisement

He also instructed them to develop an online portal for streamlining the scholarship applications, based on the suggestions received during the meeting.

Advertisement

The meeting saw the participation of Vice Chancellors and senior officials from Delhi’s major universities.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held regarding financial assistance and educational support being provided to SC/ ST and OBC students.

The minister assured that the valuable inputs received during the session would be incorporated to further strengthen the state-run schemes and reiterated that fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to educate and empower the underprivileged, and realising the dreams of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar remains a key priority for the Delhi Government.