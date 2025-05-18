Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributes Ayushman cards in Janakpuri

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman cards to senior citizens during a felicitation and public welcome ceremony on Sunday, organised by local residents in his Janakpuri constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Sood said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been implemented in Delhi.

In addition to the Rs 5 lakh health coverage provided under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the Delhi Government will provide a top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh, making it a total of Rs 10 lakh health coverage per beneficiary, he added.

The Minister highlighted that illness will no longer be a financial burden as citizens can now access medical care without hesitation or obstacles at empanelled hospitals, not just in Delhi but across the country.

“It is not just a health protection initiative but also a step towards restoring dignity and confidence in every family. Our commitment is to ensure that no one is denied treatment due to lack of funds. We will make every effort to ensure that all eligible individuals avail the benefits of this scheme. It will serve as a lifeline, especially for the poor and the underprivileged,” he said.

Criticising the previous government, Sood alleged that the AAP was deliberately stalling this public welfare scheme, thereby depriving the residents of quality healthcare services.

Speaking about the scheme, the Minister highlighted that it will prepare the city’s healthcare system for future challenges and will play a pivotal role in making Delhi ‘world-class’ in the healthcare sector.