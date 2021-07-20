Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain has accepted his Goa counterpart, Nilesh Cabral’s dare to debate the merits of the Delhi power tariff model versus the one in place in Goa.

Jain on Tuesday tweeted his acceptance of the ‘power’ debate challenge, following a dare thrown last week by Cabral.

“Nilesh Bab, I heard u have said that u would like to debate with the power minister of Delhi on AAP’s free and 24×7 electricity announcement. I accept ur challenge. I will be in Goa this Sunday. I hope Sunday at 3 pm is ok with u for the debate. See you there,” Jain said.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an announcement made in poll-bound Goa had said, that if the AAP comes to power, the first 300 units of power consumed by domestic households would be free, while also promising 24×7 uninterrupted power supply, on the lines of the Delhi government.

Kejriwal had also touted the power tariff model in Delhi as one which is better than the one implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the coastal state.

Reacting to the announcement, Cabral on July 16 had slammed the Delhi government’s power tariff, claiming that Goa already provided better and cheaper power to domestic consumers in the coastal state. Cabral also dared Delhi Chief Minister or the northern state’s Power Minister to a debate over the merits and the demerits of the two models.

This is the second time that tariff structures in the two states have triggered rhetoric between leaders of the two political parties.

In November last year, Cabral and AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha had also raised hype about a debate over the power tariffs in their respective states.