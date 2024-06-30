Delhi Metro aims to open all 3 priority corridors under its Phase 4 by 2026

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said it is progressing rapidly with its Phase 4 expansion work, with the target of opening all three priority corridors comprising 65 kilometres of new lines by 2026.

“Though work on the fourth phase of expansion started in December 2019, immediately after the finalisation of tenders, progress of work was significantly impacted from 2020 to 2022 for almost three years due to the Covid pandemic and delays in getting tree-cutting permissions,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The DMRC has been working continuously on the Phase 4 project for the last one and a half to two years, giving the organisation just about four years to complete the entire work by 2026.

At present, over 50 per cent progress has already been achieved on all three corridors. On the Majlis Park–Maujpur section, about 80 per cent of civil work has already been completed. Tunneling works are in progress on various stretches on the Aerocity–Tughlakabad (Golden Line) and the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line) corridors.

“Despite the adverse situation of Covid and delay in various permissions, the Phase 4 section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension is now almost complete and is likely to be opened by August 2024,” the spokesperson said.

The Majlis Park–Maujpur corridor is also likely to be opened by next year. The rest of the sections of the priority corridors are expected to be opened in a phased manner by 2026. However, certain permissions for tree cutting and the acquisition of land pockets at isolated locations are still awaiting approval.

The project is being monitored at various levels on a day-to-day basis. Site visits are also being taken up at the highest level to expedite the work. Tree-cutting permissions are being pursued at appropriate levels.

Two more corridors under Phase 4, Inderlok–Indraprastha and Saket G Block–Lajpat Nagar have also received approval recently.

Currently, the DMRC is processing statutory clearances, including land acquisition, from the concerned authorities.

“Forest clearances and tree-cutting permissions are also being taken up at the appropriate levels. Further processes regarding the planning and tendering for civil works are in progress,” the spokesperson added.