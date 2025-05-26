Delhi man arrested for creating fake Instagram account to harass ex-girlfriend

A 21-year-old man who allegedly created a fake social media account impersonating his ex-girlfriend to defame her was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia stated that a 25-year-old woman, Asha, had filed a complaint reporting that someone had created a fake Instagram account in her name and uploaded her pictures to impersonate her.

Advertisement

In her statement, Asha said that the accused used the fake account to follow her friends and colleagues, asking them for money. Later, when some of her friends confronted the person behind the account, the accused began abusing both her and her friends.

Advertisement

A case was registered at the Cyber North police station, and an investigation was initiated, the officer added.

During the investigation, details of the fake account were obtained. With the help of technical analysis, two suspects were identified.

The complainant was called in and shown the profiles. She recognized one of them as Aman, her ex-boyfriend.

Aman’s location was traced to Krishna Nagar in Delhi, from where he was apprehended. The police also seized his mobile phone and SIM card, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Aman revealed that he had studied up to the fifth grade and was currently unemployed. He had been in a relationship with Asha for the past three years, but after she ended the relationship, he was unable to accept it and sought revenge.

Aman confessed to the crime, and a case has been registered against him, the DCP confirmed.