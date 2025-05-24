Delhi LoP Atishi slams BJP govt over water crisis, urges immediate action

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi has written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, raising concerns about the acute water shortage across the national capital.

In her letter, Atishi has criticised the BJP-led Delhi government for its inaction and negligence, emphasising that the capital is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, and that the BJP government must urgently act to fulfill its basic responsibilities towards the people.

Advertisement

She has appealed to CM Rekha Gupta to uphold democratic traditions and immediately meet with AAP MLAs to formulate a solution to the deepening water crisis.

Advertisement

In the letter, Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi wrote, “I am writing this letter to you regarding the severe water crisis currently gripping the national capital, Delhi. It is only the month of May—summer’s true intensity is yet to arrive—but the people of Delhi are already tormented by an acute shortage of water.”

The Delhi Assembly LoP noted, “People across the city are distressed due to the lack of water. Women standing in queues in front of water tankers, children waiting with buckets and pitchers, families buying large bottles of drinking water from markets—these scenes are fast becoming the new identity of Delhi. Is this the vision of Delhi you had promised its citizens?”

Addressing CM Rekha Gupta, Atishi pointed out, “Under your leadership, the BJP-led government has allowed water supply to be disrupted for as long as 24 hours at a stretch. People across various localities are receiving messages on their phones about water supply being cut off. Yet your government and your ministers remain completely silent—no concrete plan, no relief efforts.”

“It is extremely unfortunate that despite having a four-engine BJP government—at the Centre, in the office of the LG, in the MCD, and now also in the Chief Minister’s chair—the people of Delhi have been left struggling for even basic necessities like water. If this is the situation in May, what will happen when the temperatures rise further? Is your government now planning to leave Delhi’s drinking water needs to divine intervention?” she went on to add.