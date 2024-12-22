Delhi LG says lakhs of people in city living in miserable conditions, shares video, urges CM to visit and resolve issues

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday expressed disappointment over the sorry state of civic affairs across various places in the national capital, saying that it was disturbing to see helplessness and miserable lives of lakhs of people.

Saxena on Sunday shared a video on his social media handle on platform X, where dirty water could be seen filled on streets, drains overflowing, while roads were submerged in the sewage water.

Advertisement

The video was from his visit to the Rangpuri Pahari area in South Delhi on Saturday, where people could also be seen sharing their problems related to basic amenities, including lack of potable water supply, repeated power cuts, despite their claims of getting inflated bills.

Advertisement

Saxena also urged the former Chief Minister, and the current CM. along with the cabinet ministers concerned of the Delhi government to visit these areas and see the hellish conditions themselves.

He also asked them to take immediate steps to improve this pathetic situation.

Saxena, explaining about the entire situation he witnessed in the area, further mentioned that stinking water accumulated on the streets and roads, was not from rain, but from overflowing sewers.

LG mentioned that the women seen in the video narrating their problems and heart-wrenching sufferings are from Delhi, not from any other state or country.

He further mentioned that similar conditions were seen earlier in various areas like Burari, Kiradi, Kalandar Colony, Sangam Vihar, Mundka and Gokulpuri, where people were living in pitiable conditions.

The LG had visited the Rangpuri Pahari in South Delhi and Kapashera in South-West Delhi along with MP Ramvir Bidhuri on Saturday after repeated requests from the locals.

He said that there is no drainage system, due to which the narrow lanes are constantly filled with silt and dirty water, while there is hardly any trace of roads.

According to LG, locals told him that electricity supply is extremely erratic in the area, while there is an acute shortage of drinking water, forcing the women to carry water in buckets from the tanker that comes once in 7-8 days.

He also said that he witnessed heaps of garbage on the roads and complete lack of cleanliness.

LG said that he has assured the people that the cleanliness drive will begin in a day, while he will personally monitor the progress of these efforts to ensure that the residents get at least the basic amenities for a quality life.