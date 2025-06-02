Delhi launches outreach drive to become drug-free: Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh

Minister for Social Welfare, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Monday directed officials in his department to intensify outreach efforts to tackle Delhi’s drug abuse problem.

In preparation for the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, the minister held a review meeting with officials from the Social Welfare Department and instructed them to organise outreach programmes at both state and district levels. These initiatives will use audio-visual media to raise public awareness.

As part of the anti-drug campaign, the Social Welfare Department, with support from the media and the public, plans to broadcast anti-drug jingles on FM radio channels and stage street plays at 64 identified hotspots across the city, according to an official document.

Student volunteers, including members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS), will participate in the campaign. The department also announced that cinema halls will screen messages discouraging drug use.

The campaign will also target educational institutions by distributing posters, pamphlets, and booklets, in collaboration with District Social Welfare Offices and District Education Offices.

Singh emphasized the importance of supporting individuals struggling with addiction by providing them with skill training and rehabilitation, enabling them to lead healthy and self-reliant lives. He further directed coordination with other relevant departments to ensure a collaborative effort toward making Delhi drug-free.