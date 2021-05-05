Stressing upon the need for diligent adherence to the curfew protocols by the public, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G)Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the Police Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner for strict implementation of lockdown measures in the national capital to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

The official of L-G wrote to the senior police and administration officers and asked them to take all-out measures to enforce the curfew guidelines.

“Lt. Governor is of the view that strict enforcement of curfew regulations/guidelines is the key to break the transmission chain of virus and reducing COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Police Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner have been asked to take all-out measures for the implementation of the curfew order in letter and spirit, strengthen and upscale the entire enforcement efforts along with IEC campaign and implement the same in a mission mode, with an objective to ensure that the residents of NCT of Delhi follow and imbibe the COVID appropriate behaviour,” the letter from Raj Niwas read.

In his letter, the L-G has directed the Police Commissioner and the Divisional Commissioner to review the situation on a daily basis and submit a consolidated report to him, with a copy to the Chief Secretary, by 7 pm every day.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi has also been requested to monitor the overall situation regularly and issue appropriate directions, if required, to the District Magistrates and District DCPs for strict compliance with the above directions.

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 19, which was extended twice by the Delhi government amid unabated transmission in the city which has led the health infrastructure here to a near collapse situation.

The national capital grapples with an acute shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and medical oxygen, while the disease burden continues to rise daily.

Delhi on Monday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s daily health bulletin informed.

This was the highest single-day death toll in the city since the pandemic broke out last year. The total active cases in the city now stand at 89,592. The cumulative positive cases now stand at 12,12,989, including 11,05,983 recoveries and 17,414 deaths.